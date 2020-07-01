Harga HP
Daftar Harga HP OPPO Juli 2020, Harga Mulai RP 1 Juta Hingga RP 12 Juta
BANGKAPOS.COM - Banyak merek smarphone beredar saat ini khusunya di Indonesia. Namun sebagian orang tetap komitmen tak mengganti merek hp yang mereka pakai.
HP OPPO di Indonesia menjadi satu di antara HP yang banyak peminat.
Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti HP atau ingin meningkatkan spesifikasi khusnya OPPO ke yang lebih tinggi, bangkapos.com memberikan referensinya.
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya. Harga HP Oppo pada Juli 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga 1 jutaan.
Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Juni 2020, Oppo A7, F11, A5 2000, F9, A31, A1k, A9 Hingga Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Berikut harga ponsel Oppo Juli 2020 dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Midnight Black Rp 12.878.600
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Midnight Black Rp 8.003.600
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Sky White Rp 12.878.600
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.700.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.700.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.599.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Aurora Purple Rp 6.298.600
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 4.090.900
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Shining White Rp 3.635.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 6.298.600
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.500.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.315.500
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.499.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.082.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 19.305.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 1.716.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.315.500
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.500.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Auroral Blue Rp 5.599.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.174.400
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 4.518.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Midnight Black Rp 5.599.000
OPPO Find X2 Pro CPH2025 12GB/512GB - Black Ceramic Rp 16.650.000
OPPO Find X2 CPH2023 12GB/256GB - Black Ceramic Rp 13.706.000
OPPO A31 6GB/12GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.742.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.748.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 3.000.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.356.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.970.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 3.200.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 4.898.600
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.970.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.858.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A1k 2GB/32GB - Red Rp 2.798.600
