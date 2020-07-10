Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Creep' Radiohead, Main dari Kunci C

Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Creep' Radiohead

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Band lengendaris Radiohead memang cukup familiar dikalangan anak 90an.

Lagu-lagunya pun banyak yang menjadi hits, seperti lagu berjudul creep yang banyak memproleh penghargaan.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu creep seperti dilansir Tribunsolo.com

[Intro]

C E F Fm

[Verse]

C

When you were here before,

E

couldn't look you in the eye.

F

You're just like an angel,

Fm

your skin makes me cry.

C

You float like a feather,

E

in a beautiful world

F

I wish I was special,

Fm

you're so fucking special.

[Chorus]

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.

F

What the hell am I doing here?

Fm

I don't belong here.

[Verse]

C

I don't care if it hurts,

E

I want to have control.

F

I want a perfect body,

Fm

I want a perfect soul.

C

I want you to notice,

E

when I'm not around.

F

You're so fucking special,

Fm

I wish I was special.

[Chorus]

C E

But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.

F

What the hell am I doing here?

Fm

I don't belong here.

[Bridge]

C E

She's running out the door,

F

she's running,

Fm

she run, run, run, run, run.

C

Whatever makes you happy,

E

whatever you want.

F

You're so fucking special,

Fm

I wish I was special,

[Chorus]

C E

but I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.

F

What the hell am I doing here?

Fm

I don't belong here,

C

I don't belong here.

(Bangkapos.com/Nordin/Tribunsolo.com)