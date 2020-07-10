Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Creep' Radiohead, Main dari Kunci C

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
BANGKAPOS.COM-- Band lengendaris Radiohead memang cukup familiar dikalangan anak 90an.
Lagu-lagunya pun banyak yang menjadi hits, seperti lagu berjudul creep yang banyak memproleh penghargaan.
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu creep seperti dilansir Tribunsolo.com
[Intro]
C E F Fm
[Verse]
C
When you were here before,
E
couldn't look you in the eye.
F
You're just like an angel,
Fm
your skin makes me cry.
C
You float like a feather,
E
in a beautiful world
F
I wish I was special,
Fm
you're so fucking special.
[Chorus]
C E
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.
F
What the hell am I doing here?
Fm
I don't belong here.
[Verse]
C
I don't care if it hurts,
E
I want to have control.
F
I want a perfect body,
Fm
I want a perfect soul.
C
I want you to notice,
E
when I'm not around.
F
You're so fucking special,
Fm
I wish I was special.
[Chorus]
C E
But I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.
F
What the hell am I doing here?
Fm
I don't belong here.
[Bridge]
C E
She's running out the door,
F
she's running,
Fm
she run, run, run, run, run.
C
Whatever makes you happy,
E
whatever you want.
F
You're so fucking special,
Fm
I wish I was special,
[Chorus]
C E
but I'm a creep, I'm a weirdo.
F
What the hell am I doing here?
Fm
I don't belong here,
C
I don't belong here.
