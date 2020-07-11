Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Radioactive' Imagine Dragons

Hampir rata-rata lagu yang dimainkan mereka selalu digemari banyak pihak termasuk lagu berjudul Radioactive.

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Grop Band populer Imagine Dragons memiliki banyak lagu yang dikenal penggemarnya.

Berikut chord dan liriknya seperti dilansir dari Tribunwow.com

[Intro]
Am  C  G6    x3
G6sus2

[Verse 1]
Am           C             G
  I'm waking up to ash and dust
          D                    Am
I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust
              C             G   N.C.
I'm breathing in the chemicals  (Gasp)
Am             C           G                 D                   Am
  I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus
        C            G
This is it, the apocalypse
 D
Whoa

[Chorus 1]

  Am            C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G                D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am                     C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G                      D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am     C         G            D
  Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am     C         G            D
  Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

[Verse 2]
Am           C            G
I raise my flags, don my clothes
          D                    Am
It's a revolution, I suppose
              C                  G
We're painted red to fit right in
D
Whoa
Am          C            G                 D
I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus
Am        C              G
This is it, the apocalypse
D
Whoa

[Chorus 2]
           Am            C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G                D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am                     C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G                      D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am     C         G            D
  Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am     C         G            D
  Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

[Bridge]
Am         Cmaj7 G           D
All systems go, sun hasn't died
Am         Cmaj7  G                D
Deep in my bones, straight from inside

[Chorus 3]
           Am            C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G                D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am                     C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G                      D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am     C         G            D
  Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am     C         G            D
  Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactiv

(Bangkapos.com/Nordin/Tribunwow.com)

