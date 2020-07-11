Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Radioactive' Imagine Dragons

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Hampir rata-rata lagu yang dimainkan mereka selalu digemari banyak pihak termasuk lagu berjudul Radioactive.
Grop Band populer Imagine Dragons memiliki banyak lagu yang dikenal penggemarnya.
Hampir rata-rata lagu yang dimainkan mereka selalu digemari banyak pihak termasuk berjudul Radioactive.
Berikut chord dan liriknya
[Intro]
Am C G6 x3
G6sus2
[Verse 1]
Am C G
I'm waking up to ash and dust
D Am
I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust
C G N.C.
I'm breathing in the chemicals (Gasp)
Am C G D Am
I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus
C G
This is it, the apocalypse
D
Whoa
[Chorus 1]
Am C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
[Verse 2]
Am C G
I raise my flags, don my clothes
D Am
It's a revolution, I suppose
C G
We're painted red to fit right in
D
Whoa
Am C G D
I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus
Am C G
This is it, the apocalypse
D
Whoa
[Chorus 2]
Am C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
[Bridge]
Am Cmaj7 G D
All systems go, sun hasn't died
Am Cmaj7 G D
Deep in my bones, straight from inside
[Chorus 3]
Am C
I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones
G D
Enough to make my systems blow
Am C
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
G D
Welcome to the new age, to the new age
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive
Am C G D
Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactiv
