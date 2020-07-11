Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Radioactive' Imagine Dragons

Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Radioactive' Imagine Dragons

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Grop Band populer Imagine Dragons memiliki banyak lagu yang dikenal penggemarnya.

Hampir rata-rata lagu yang dimainkan mereka selalu digemari banyak pihak termasuk berjudul Radioactive.

Berikut chord dan liriknya seperti dilansir dari Tribunwow.com

[Intro]

Am C G6 x3

G6sus2

[Verse 1]

Am C G

I'm waking up to ash and dust

D Am

I wipe my brow and I sweat my rust

C G N.C.

I'm breathing in the chemicals (Gasp)

Am C G D Am

I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus

C G

This is it, the apocalypse

D

Whoa

[Chorus 1]

Am C

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones

G D

Enough to make my systems blow

Am C

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

G D

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

[Verse 2]

Am C G

I raise my flags, don my clothes

D Am

It's a revolution, I suppose

C G

We're painted red to fit right in

D

Whoa

Am C G D

I'm breaking in, shaping up, then checking out on the prison bus

Am C G

This is it, the apocalypse

D

Whoa

[Chorus 2]

Am C

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones

G D

Enough to make my systems blow

Am C

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

G D

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

[Bridge]

Am Cmaj7 G D

All systems go, sun hasn't died

Am Cmaj7 G D

Deep in my bones, straight from inside

[Chorus 3]

Am C

I'm waking up, I feel it in my bones

G D

Enough to make my systems blow

Am C

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

G D

Welcome to the new age, to the new age

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactive

Am C G D

Whoa, whoa, I'm radioactive, radioactiv

