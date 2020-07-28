KUNCI Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'The Reason' Hoobastank, Main dari G

BANGKAPOS.COM -- Hoobastank merupakan grup musik asal Amerika Serikat yang beraliran rock modern.

Kata Hoobastank diambil dari kata "Hooba" dan "Slank". Kedua kata tersebut diambil dari bahasa pergaulan sewaktu masih duduk di bangku sekolah.

Grup musik ini terdiri dari Douglas Robb, Dan Estrin, Markku Lappalainen dan Chris Hesse. Wikipedia

Lagu berjudul 'The Reason' jadi satu di antara lagu Hoobastank yang populer. Berikut chord dan liriknya.

Intro : G..



G Em

I'm not a perfect person

G

As many things I wish I didn't do

Em

But I continue learning

C

I never meant to do those things to you

D

And so I have to say before I go

G

That I just want you to know



Reff I:

Em

I've found a reason for me

C

To change who I used to be

D

A reason to start over new

G

and the reason is you



G Em

I'm sorry that I hurt you

G

It's something I must live with everyday

Em

And all the pain I put you through

C

I wish that I could take it all away

D

And be the one who catches all your tears

G

That's why I need you to hear



Reff II:

Em

I've found a reason for me

C

To change who I used to be

D

A reason to start over new



F

and the reason is You

G

and the reason is You

F

and the reason is You

G

and the reason is You



Em

I'm not a perfect person

C

I never meant to do those things to you

D

And so I have to say before I go

G

That I just want you to know



Reff III:

Em

I've found a reason for me

C

To change who I used to be

D

A reason to start over new

G

and the reason is you



Em

I've found a reason to show

C

A side of me you didn't know

D

A reason for all that i do

G

and the reason is you...



==]]ORIGINAL CHORD[[==



Intro : E..



E C#m

I'm not a perfect person

E

As many things I wish I didn't do

C#m

But I continue learning

A

I never meant to do those things to you

B

And so I have to say before I go

E

That I just want you to know



Reff I:

C#m

I've found a reason for me

A

To change who I used to be

B

A reason to start over new

E

and the reason is you



E C#m

I'm sorry that I hurt you

E

It's something I must live with everyday

C#m

And all the pain I put you through

A

I wish that I could take it all away

B

And be the one who catches all your tears

E

That's why I need you to hear



Reff II:

C#m

I've found a reason for me

A

To change who I used to be

B

A reason to start over new



D

and the reason is You

E

and the reason is You

D

and the reason is You

E

and the reason is You



C#m

I'm not a perfect person

A

I never meant to do those things to you

B

And so I have to say before I go

E

That I just want you to know



Reff III:

C#m

I've found a reason for me

A

To change who I used to be

B

A reason to start over new

E

and the reason is you



C#m

I've found a reason to show

A

A side of me you didn't know

B

A reason for all that i do

E

and the reason is you...

