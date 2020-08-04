Harga HP
Daftar Harga HP iPhone Agustus 2020, APPLE iPhone XS Max hingga iPhone XS
Bagi anda mungkin berat untuk mengganti Iphone karena harganya yang mahal. Namun dengan harga yang mahal, anda akan puas dengan performa yang tangguh
BANGKAPOS.COM - iPhone menjadi satu di antara sekian banyak merek smartphone yang banyak dipakai. Meski tak bisa dipungkiri bahwa pengguna Android sangat banyak, bahkan mendominasi di lingkungan kita sehari-hari.
Namun, walau banyak pengguna Android dan dominasinya di pasar smartphone, masih banyak orang yang menggunakan iPhone.
Bagi anda mungkin berat untuk mengganti Iphone karena harganya yang mahal. Namun dengan harga yang mahal, anda akan puas dengan performa yang tangguh dan kokoh dari profuk Apple ini.
Saat ini ada beberapa seri unggulan yang masih dipasarkan yakni iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, dan iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Bagi anda yang ingin membeli HP Iphone bangkapos.com memberikan daftarnya.
Berikut daftar harga HP iPhone terbaru Agustus 2020 di Indonesia, dikutip dari bhinneka :
APPLE iPhone XS Max 512GB - Gold Rp 28.599.000
APPLE iPhone XS Max 64GB - Silver Rp 21.599.000
APPLE iPhone XS Max 256GB - Silver Rp 24.599.000
APPLE iPhone XS Max 64GB - Space Gray Rp 21.599.000
APPLE iPhone XS Max 64GB - Gold Rp 21.599.000
APPLE iPhone XS Max 512GB - Silver Rp 28.599.000
APPLE iPhone XS Max 256GB - Gold Rp 24.599.000
APPLE iPhone XS Max 256GB - Space Gray Rp 24.599.000
APPLE iPhone 7 Plus 128GB - Rose Gold Rp 6.499.000
APPLE iPhone 7 Plus 128GB - Black Rp 6.499.000
APPLE iPhone 11 256GB - Yellow Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 64GB - Yellow Rp 13.499.000
APPLE iPhone 11 64GB - Purple Rp 13.499.000
APPLE iPhone 11 64GB - Green Rp 13.499.000
APPLE iPhone 11 64GB - Black Rp 13.499.000
APPLE iPhone 11 64GB - White Rp 13.399.000
APPLE iPhone 11 64GB - Red Rp 13.499.000
APPLE iPhone 11 128GB - Yellow Rp 14.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 128GB - Green Rp 14.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 256GB - Black Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 256GB - Red Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 256GB - White Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 128GB - Purple Rp 14.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 128GB - Black Rp 14.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 256GB - Purple Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 128GB - White Rp 14.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 128GB - Red Rp 14.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 256GB - Green Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - Silver Rp 18.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - Gold Rp 18.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - Space Grey Rp 18.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - Midnight Green Rp 18.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Gold Rp 22.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Space Grey Rp 22.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB - Gold Rp 26.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Silver Rp 22.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Midnight Green Rp 22.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB - Space Grey Rp 26.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB - Midnight Green Rp 26.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB - Silver Rp 26.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 512GB - Space Grey Rp 24.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - Silver Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - Space Grey Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - Midnight Green Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 256GB - Space Grey Rp 22.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 256GB - Silver Rp 22.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 256GB - Midnight Green Rp 20.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 512GB - Silver Rp 24.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 512GB - Midnight Green Rp 24.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - Gold Rp 16.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 256GB - Gold Rp 20.999.000
APPLE iPhone 11 Pro 512GB - Gold Rp 24.999.000
APPLE iPhone 8 Plus 256GB - Silver Rp 14.999.000
APPLE iPhone XS 64GB - Silver Rp 20.499.000
APPLE iPhone XS 256GB - Space Gray Rp 20.999.000
APPLE iPhone XS 512GB - Gold Rp 23.499.000
APPLE iPhone XS 512GB - Space Gray Rp 27.499.000
APPLE iPhone XS 256GB - Gold Rp 23.499.000
