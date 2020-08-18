Update Harga HP OPPO 18 Agustus 2020, OPPO Reno 3 Pro Hingga OPPO Find X2 Pro
Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti HP atau ingin meningkatkan spesifikasi khusnya OPPO ke yang lebih tinggi, bangkapos.com memberikan referensinya.
Update Harga HP OPPO 18 Agustus 2020, OPPO Reno 3 Pro Hingga OPPO Find X2 Pro
BANGKAPOS.COM - HP OPPO di Indonesia menjadi satu di antara HP yang banyak peminat. Smartphone satu ini menjadi pilihan banyak orang karena berbagai macam hal.
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya. Harga HP Oppo pada Agustus 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga 1 jutaan.
Ada HP OPPO Find X2 Pro CPH2025 12GB/512GB - Black Ceramic, OPPO Find X2 CPH2023 12GB/256GB - Black Ceramic hingga OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB.
Berikut harga ponsel Oppo Agustus 2020 dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com
OPPO Find X2 Pro CPH2025 12GB/512GB - Black Ceramic Rp 16.650.000
OPPO Find X2 CPH2023 12GB/256GB - Black Ceramic Rp 13.706.000
OPPO A52 6GB/128GB - Stream White Rp 3.199.000
OPPO A52 6GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 3.199.000
OPPO Reno 3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Midnight Black Rp 12.878.600
OPPO Reno 3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Midnight Black Rp 7.299.000
OPPO Reno 3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Midnight Black Rp 8.003.600
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Sky White Rp 12.878.600
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Sky White Rp 7.199.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.748.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 3.000.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.356.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 4.898.600
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 3.499.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.970.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.742.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.766.927
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.970.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 3.200.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.742.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.599.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.858.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.356.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Aurora Purple Rp 6.298.600
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Aurora Purple Rp 4.099.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 6.298.600
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 4.090.900
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 3.635.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Shining White Rp 3.635.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.270.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.299.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 4.500.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.270.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Auroral Blue Rp 5.599.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Auroral Blue Rp 5.099.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Midnight Black Rp 5.599.000
OPPO Reno 3 Pro 8GB/256GB Black Rp 7.038.900
OPPO Reno 3 Pro 8GB/256GB White Rp 7.038.900
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.270.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.299.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 4.500.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.270.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.899.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.899.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.500.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.716.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 19.305.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 1.716.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.315.500
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.499.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.082.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.499.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.315.500
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.500.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.082.000
Daftar Harga Hp OPPO Juli 2020 Terlaris di Bhinneka
- OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.899.000
- OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000
- OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 3.299.000
- OPPO F9 4GB/64GB - Red Rp 1.999.000
- OPPO Find X 8GB/256GB - Blue Rp 13.499.000
- OPPO A83 2GB Red Rp 1.999.000
- OPPO Find X 8GB/256GB - Blue Rp 13.499.000
- OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.299.000
- OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.100.926
- OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000
