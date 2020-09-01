Harga HP
Daftar Harga HP OPPO 1 September 2020, Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya. Harga HP Oppo pada September 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga 1 jutaan
BANGKAPOS.COM - HP OPPO di Indonesia menjadi satu di antara HP yang banyak peminat. Smartphone satu ini menjadi pilihan banyak orang karena berbagai macam hal.
Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti HP atau ingin meningkatkan spesifikasi khusnya OPPO ke yang lebih tinggi, bangkapos.com memberikan referensinya.
Harga HP Oppo pada September 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga 1 jutaan.
Ada HP OPPO Find X2 Pro CPH2025 12GB/512GB - Black Ceramic, OPPO Find X2 CPH2023 12GB/256GB - Black Ceramic hingga OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB.
Berikut harga ponsel Oppo September 2020 dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com
OPPO A52 6GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 3.199.000
OPPO A52 6GB/128GB - Stream White Rp 3.199.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Aurora Purple Rp 4.099.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Aurora Purple Rp 4.099.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Shining White Rp 4.099.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Shining White Rp 3.635.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 4.099.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 4.090.900
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 3.635.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 3.099.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.970.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 3.200.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.742.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 3.099.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 3.499.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.970.000
OPPO A31 6GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.742.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.748.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 3.000.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.356.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.599.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.858.900
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.799.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.356.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.099.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.899.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.899.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 2.500.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.716.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Grey Rp 2.099.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.099.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 1.958.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 2.199.000
OPPO A12 3GB/32GB - Blue Rp 1.716.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.399.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.315.500
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.500.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.082.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.399.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.315.500
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.499.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Black Rp 2.082.000
OPPO Find X2 CPH2023 12GB/256GB - Black Ceramic Rp 13.706.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.174.400
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 4.518.000
OPPO Reno3 8GB/128GB - Auroral Blue Rp 5.099.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 4.500.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.270.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.270.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.700.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.700.000
OPPO Find X2 Pro CPH2025 12GB/512GB - Black Ceramic Rp 16.650.000
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Midnight Black Rp 7.299.000
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Midnight Black Rp 8.003.600
OPPO Reno3 Pro 8GB/256GB - Sky White Rp 7.199.000
Daftar Harga Hp OPPO Agustus 2020 Terlaris
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A12 4GB/64GB - Blue Rp 2.499.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 3.299.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000
OPPO F9 4GB/64GB - Red Rp 3.699.000
OPPO A83 2GB Red Rp 1.999.000
OPPO Find X 8GB/256GB - Blue Rp 13.499.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.299.000
OPPO A92 8GB/128GB - Twilight Black Rp 6.298.600
Disclaimer: Harga dan ketersediaan bisa berubah sewaktu-waktu.
(bangkapos.com/evan saputra)
