Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Always' Bon Jovi

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Don Bon Jovi dan menuai sukses diberbagai negara.

Bon Jovi Menggelar Konser Kedua Kalinya di Jakarta
TRIBUNNEWS.COM/JEPRIMA
Bon Jovi Menggelar Konser Kedua Kalinya di Jakarta 

Chord dan lirik lagu 'Always' Bon Jovi

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Lagu Always dirilis 2009.

Berikut chord dan liriknya seperti dilansir dari tribunsolo.com

Intro : C F Am G F -F-
.
Am
   This Romeo is bleeding
G
  But you can't see his blood
F
  It's nothing but some feelings
          Em  Em
That this old dog
       F  G
Kicked up
.
Verse :
.
Am
   It's been raining since you left me
          G
Now I'm drowning, in the flood
F
  You see I've always been a fighter
     Em        Em
But without you
         F  G
I'd give up
.
Pre-Chorus :
.
Am
   Now I can't sing a love song
          G
Like the way it's meant to be
         F
Well I guess I'm not that good anymore
     G     G          F G
But baby that's just me
.
Chorus :
.
 C
Yeah...I
      G
Will love you
   Dm
Baby
Am G       C
Always, and I'll be there
   G           F
Forever and a day
Am G
Always
C
I'll be there
.
Till the stars don't shine
          G
Till the heavens burst
.
And the words don't rhyme
         F
I know when I die
.
You'll be on my mind
          G    G
And I'll love you
 F G Am F F F G
 Always
.
Verse:
         Am
Now the pictures that
.
You left behind
          G
Are just memories
.
From a different life
           F
Some that made us laugh

Some that made us cry
          Em     Em
One that made you
         F       G
Have to say goodbye
.
Verse:
.
          Am
What I'd give to run my fingers

Through your hair
G
  Touch your lips

To hold you near
          F
When you say your prayers
.
Try to understand
      Em     Em
I've made mistakes
     F      G
I'm just a man

Pre-Chorus:
         Am
When he holds you close

When he pulls your near
         G
When he says the words

