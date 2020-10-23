Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Always' Bon Jovi
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Don Bon Jovi dan menuai sukses diberbagai negara.
Chord dan lirik lagu 'Always' Bon Jovi
BANGKAPOS.COM-- Lagu Always dirilis 2009.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Don Bon Jovi dan menuai sukses diberbagai negara.
Berikut chord dan liriknya seperti dilansir dari tribunsolo.com
Intro : C F Am G F -F-
.
Am
This Romeo is bleeding
G
But you can't see his blood
F
It's nothing but some feelings
Em Em
That this old dog
F G
Kicked up
.
Verse :
.
Am
It's been raining since you left me
G
Now I'm drowning, in the flood
F
You see I've always been a fighter
Em Em
But without you
F G
I'd give up
.
Pre-Chorus :
.
Am
Now I can't sing a love song
G
Like the way it's meant to be
F
Well I guess I'm not that good anymore
G G F G
But baby that's just me
.
Chorus :
.
C
Yeah...I
G
Will love you
Dm
Baby
Am G C
Always, and I'll be there
G F
Forever and a day
Am G
Always
C
I'll be there
.
Till the stars don't shine
G
Till the heavens burst
.
And the words don't rhyme
F
I know when I die
.
You'll be on my mind
G G
And I'll love you
F G Am F F F G
Always
.
Verse:
Am
Now the pictures that
.
You left behind
G
Are just memories
.
From a different life
F
Some that made us laugh
Some that made us cry
Em Em
One that made you
F G
Have to say goodbye
.
Verse:
.
Am
What I'd give to run my fingers
Through your hair
G
Touch your lips
To hold you near
F
When you say your prayers
.
Try to understand
Em Em
I've made mistakes
F G
I'm just a man
Pre-Chorus:
Am
When he holds you close
When he pulls your near
G
When he says the words