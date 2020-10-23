Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu 'Always' Bon Jovi

Chord dan lirik lagu 'Always' Bon Jovi

BANGKAPOS.COM-- Lagu Always dirilis 2009.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Don Bon Jovi dan menuai sukses diberbagai negara.

Berikut chord dan liriknya seperti dilansir dari tribunsolo.com

Intro : C F Am G F -F-

.

Am

This Romeo is bleeding

G

But you can't see his blood

F

It's nothing but some feelings

Em Em

That this old dog

F G

Kicked up

.

Verse :

.

Am

It's been raining since you left me

G

Now I'm drowning, in the flood

F

You see I've always been a fighter

Em Em

But without you

F G

I'd give up

.

Pre-Chorus :

.

Am

Now I can't sing a love song

G

Like the way it's meant to be

F

Well I guess I'm not that good anymore

G G F G

But baby that's just me

.

Chorus :

.

C

Yeah...I

G

Will love you

Dm

Baby

Am G C

Always, and I'll be there

G F

Forever and a day

Am G

Always

C

I'll be there

.

Till the stars don't shine

G

Till the heavens burst

.

And the words don't rhyme

F

I know when I die

.

You'll be on my mind

G G

And I'll love you

F G Am F F F G

Always

.

Verse:

Am

Now the pictures that

.

You left behind

G

Are just memories

.

From a different life

F

Some that made us laugh

Some that made us cry

Em Em

One that made you

F G

Have to say goodbye

.

Verse:

.

Am

What I'd give to run my fingers

Through your hair

G

Touch your lips

To hold you near

F

When you say your prayers

.

Try to understand

Em Em

I've made mistakes

F G

I'm just a man

Pre-Chorus:

Am

When he holds you close

When he pulls your near

G

When he says the words