Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bed of Roses, Main dari Kunci A#
Bagi kalian yang baru belajar gitar dan ingin bawakan lagu Bed of Roses milik Bon Jovi.
Berikut bangkapos.com berikan chord beserta lirik lagunya lengkap.
Seperti yang diketahui Bed of Roses adalah sebuah musik rock atau lagu rock dari Bon Jovi pada tahun 1993, yang diambil dari album Keep the Faith.
Lagu ini merupakan suatu lagu dengan kekuatan gaya baladanya yang membuat hit di seluruh dunia
dan lagu itu juga menunjukkan sebuah band baru, yang lebih muda setelah kesuksesan mereka untuk band glam metal di era 80-an.
[Intro]
A# F 4x
[Verse 1]
A#
Sitting here wasted and wounded
F
This old piano
A#
Trying hard to capture the moment
F
This morning I don't know
Am A#
'Cause a bottle of vodka is still lodged in my head
F
And some blonde gave me nightmares
A#
Think she's still in my bed.
A# C F
As I dream about movies they won't make of me when I'm dead.
[Verse 2]
A#
With an ironclad fist
F
I wake up, and French kiss the morning
A#
While some marching band keepsits own beat
F
In my head while we're talking
Am A#
About all of the things, that I long to believe
F
About love, the truth, what you mean to me
A#
And the truth is
A# C F
Baby, you're all that I need
[Refrain 1]
Dm
I wanna lay
C A# F
You down in a bed of roses
Dm
For tonight
C A# F
I sleep on a bed of nails
A#
Oh, I want to be
F
Just as close as
A# F
The Holy Ghost is
Dm C A#
And lay you down
F
On a bed of roses
[Verse 3]
A#
Well I'm so far away
F
Step that I take is on my way home
A#
King's ransom in dimes
F
Given each night to see through this payphone
Am
Still I run out of time
A#
Or it's hard to get through
F
Till the bird on the wire Flies me back to you
A#
I'll just close my eyes, whisper
A# C F
Baby, blind love is true
