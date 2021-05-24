Rilis Lagu Baru, Berikut Lirik Our Song, Anne Marie Feat. Niall Horan Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

BANGKAPOS.COM - Baru-baru ini penyanyi asal Inggris Anne Marie merilis sebuah lagu terbaru yang berjudul "Our Song". Video klip lagu tersebut telah diupload melalui kanal youtube miliknya pada 21 Mei 2021 lalu.

Tidak bernyanyi solo, dalam video lagu yang berdurasi 03.05 menit tersebut Anne Marie ternyata berkolaborasi dengan eks personel One Direction yakni Niall Horan. Lagu ini pun telah masuk ke dalam album "Therapy".

Diakui Anne-Marie lagu barunya tersebut oleh lagu milik Jason Mraz yang berjudul I’m Yours. Pasalnya lagu tersebut mengingatkan Anne kepada kisah masa lalu bersama mantan kekasih, karena saat itu ia dan mantannya sering mendengarkan lagu ini di radio.

Berikut merupakan lirik lagu Anne Marie feat Niall Horan - Our Song beserta terjemahannya.

I'll be honest, I'm alright with me

Sunday mornings, in my own bedsheets

I've been waking up alone, I haven't thought of her for days

I'll be honest, it's better off this way



But every time I think that I can get you out my head

You never ever let me forget 'cause

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio

Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling

I remembеr you're gone, baby, it's just the song on thе radio

That we used to know

I'll be honest, I'm alright with me

Sunday mornings, in my own white tee

I've been waking up alone

I haven't thought of him for days

I'll be honest, ha

It's better off this way

Every time I think that I can get you out my head

You never ever let me forget 'cause

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling

I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it (Ooh)

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling (Ooh)

I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio

That we used to know