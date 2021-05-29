Musik
Viral Jadi Sound di Tiktok, Ini Lirik Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller
Hingga jelang satu bulan terakhir lagu ini tercatat sudah meraih lebih dari 2,5 juta views di kanal youtube Jamie Miller
BANGKAPOS.COM - Banyak lagu yang saat ini banyak dicari karena sering di putar dalam aplikasi tiktok, satu diantaranya ialah lagu Here's Your Perfect yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi muda, Jamie Miller. Lagu ini menjadi viral di tiktok karena kerap digunakan sebagai backsound video bertemakan susana sedih.
Tak ayal, lagu tersebut pun mengundang perhatian warganet dan banyak diburu untuk dinikmati banyak orang. Banyak yang hanyut saat mendengar lagu POP satu ini karena lirik dan alunannya yang terbilang melow.
Lagu tersebut dirilis Jammie Miller pada 30 April 2021 di kanal youtube miliknya. Hingga jelang satu bulan ini "Here's Your Perfect" tercatat sudah meraih lebih dari 2,5 juta views.
"Here's Your Perfect" bercerita tentang seseorang yang sangat mencintai sang pujaan hati namun dengan terpaksa ia harus meninggalkan sang kekasih demi kebaikan bersama.
Lagu ini cukup menyita perhatian penikmat musik di seluruh dunia.
Berikut lirik lagu "Here's Your Perfect," berserta terjemahan
[Verse 1]
I remember the day
Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm)
And now it's crossed out in red
But I still can't forget if I wanted to
And it drives me insane
Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go
But it's all in my head
It's just all in my head
[Pre-Chorus]
But you won't see me break, call you up in three days
Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"
Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne
And you know
[Chorus]
I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect
And you're the first to say you want the best thing
But now I know a perfect way to let you go
Give my last hello, hope it's worth it
Here's your perfect
[Verse 2]
My best was just fine
How I tried, how I tried to be great for you
I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me
No matter what I do
[Pre-Chorus]
But you won't see me break, call you up in three days
Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"
Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne
And you know
[Chorus]
I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect
And you're the first to say you want the best thing
But now I know a perfect way to let you go
Give my last hello, hope it's worth it
I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect
And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah)
But now I know a perfect way to let you go
Give my last hello, hope it's worth it
[Outro]
Say yeah, yeah, yeah
Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
But now I know a perfect way to let you go
Give my last hello, hope it's worth it
Here's your perfect
(Bangkapos.com/Vigestha Repit)
