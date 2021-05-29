Viral Jadi Sound di Tiktok, Ini Lirik Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller

BANGKAPOS.COM - Banyak lagu yang saat ini banyak dicari karena sering di putar dalam aplikasi tiktok, satu diantaranya ialah lagu Here's Your Perfect yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi muda, Jamie Miller. Lagu ini menjadi viral di tiktok karena kerap digunakan sebagai backsound video bertemakan susana sedih.

Tak ayal, lagu tersebut pun mengundang perhatian warganet dan banyak diburu untuk dinikmati banyak orang. Banyak yang hanyut saat mendengar lagu POP satu ini karena lirik dan alunannya yang terbilang melow.

Lagu tersebut dirilis Jammie Miller pada 30 April 2021 di kanal youtube miliknya. Hingga jelang satu bulan ini "Here's Your Perfect" tercatat sudah meraih lebih dari 2,5 juta views.

"Here's Your Perfect" bercerita tentang seseorang yang sangat mencintai sang pujaan hati namun dengan terpaksa ia harus meninggalkan sang kekasih demi kebaikan bersama.

Lagu ini cukup menyita perhatian penikmat musik di seluruh dunia.

Berikut lirik lagu "Here's Your Perfect," berserta terjemahan

[Verse 1]

I remember the day

Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm)

And now it's crossed out in red

But I still can't forget if I wanted to

And it drives me insane

Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go

But it's all in my head

It's just all in my head

[Pre-Chorus]

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

And you know

[Chorus]

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

[Verse 2]

My best was just fine

How I tried, how I tried to be great for you

I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me

No matter what I do

[Pre-Chorus]

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

And you know

[Chorus]

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah)

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

[Outro]

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

