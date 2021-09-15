Harganya Rp14,2 Juta, Inilah Spesifikasi iPhone 13 Pro yang Baru Saja Diluncurkan

BANGKAPOS.COM-- iPhone 13 Pro di Amerika Serikat dihargai USD 1.000 atau setara Rp14.2 juta.

Apple meluncurkan produk terbarunya yakni iPhone seri 13. Iphone seri 13 ada empat tipe.

Satu di antaranya adalah Iphone 13 Pro.

Baca juga: Apple Luncurkan Seri iPhone 13, Inilah Daftar Harganya

Apa saja keunggulan iPhone 13 Pro? Inilah spesifikasinya:

NETWORK : Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH : Announced 2021, September 14, Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, September 24

BODY : Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in), Weight 204 g (7.20 oz), Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame

SIM : Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified).

DISPLAY : Type Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio), Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density), Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating,

Wide color gamut, True-tone

PLATFORM OS: iOS 15, Chipset, Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4), GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)