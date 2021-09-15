Gadget
Harganya Rp14,2 Juta, Inilah Spesifikasi iPhone 13 Pro yang Baru Saja Diluncurkan
iPhone 13 Pro di Amerika Serikat dihargai USD 1.000 atau setara Rp14.2 juta.
Penulis: Teddy Malaka (CC) | Editor: Teddy Malaka
Apple meluncurkan produk terbarunya yakni iPhone seri 13. Iphone seri 13 ada empat tipe.
Satu di antaranya adalah Iphone 13 Pro.
Baca juga: Apple Luncurkan Seri iPhone 13, Inilah Daftar Harganya
Apa saja keunggulan iPhone 13 Pro? Inilah spesifikasinya:
NETWORK : Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
LAUNCH : Announced 2021, September 14, Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2021, September 24
BODY : Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in), Weight 204 g (7.20 oz), Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame
SIM : Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/eSIM, dual stand-by), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins)
Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified).
DISPLAY : Type Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio), Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density), Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating,
Wide color gamut, True-tone
PLATFORM OS: iOS 15, Chipset, Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4), GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
