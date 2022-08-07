Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI yang Tengah Viral di Tiktok

Wanita 23 tahun yang tergabung dalam label 88rising itu menceritakan bagaimana dirinya menemukan arti cinta, persahabatan hingga keluarga.

Lagu baru NIKI berjudul High School in Jakarta 

BANGKAPOS.COM - Penyanyi berkebangsaan Indonesia, Nichole Zefanya atau lebih akrab disapa NIKI baru saja mengeluarkan lagu baru berjudul High School in Jakarta.

Single ini merupakan salah satu trek dari album keduanya, Nicole, yang akan dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2022 mendatang.

Berikut ini lirik lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI

[Verse 1]
Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?
It's 2013 and the end of my life
Freshman year's about to plummet just a little harder
But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night

[Verse 2]
I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your Vespa
It was orange from three-percent peroxide, thanks to you
I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra's
I hated you and I hoped to God that you knew

[Pre-Chorus]
Now there's drama (Drama), found a club for that
Where I met ya (Met ya), had a heart attack
Yadda, yadda
At the end, yeah, we burned
Made a couplе U-turns
You were it 'til you werеn't (Mm)

[Chorus]
High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah, livin' under that was hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
You love-hate your mother, so do I
Could've ended different, then again
We went to high school in Jakarta

[Verse 3]
Got a group assignment, I'll be at Vall's place
You don't text at all and only call when you're off your face
I'm petty and say, "Call me when you're not unstable"
I lie and tell you I'll be gettin' drunk at Rachel's

[Pre-Chorus]
I wasn't, she doesn't even drink
But I couldn't have you sit there and think
That you're better 'cause you're older
Are you better now that we're older?

Back to Chorus

[Bridge]
Natasha's movin' to New York (New York)
Probably sometime in August (Ah)
And I'm spendin' the summer in Singapore (Ah)
I'm so sad, I can't tell you shit anymore
I made friends with Abby this year (This is how I met your mother, oh my god)
We're movin' in in March or so
And although you bring me to tears
I'm glad that we gave it a go

Back to Chorus

(Bangkapos.com/Nur Ramadhaningtyas)

