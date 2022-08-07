Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI yang Tengah Viral di Tiktok

BANGKAPOS.COM - Penyanyi berkebangsaan Indonesia, Nichole Zefanya atau lebih akrab disapa NIKI baru saja mengeluarkan lagu baru berjudul High School in Jakarta.

Single ini merupakan salah satu trek dari album keduanya, Nicole, yang akan dirilis pada 12 Agustus 2022 mendatang.

Berikut ini lirik lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI

[Verse 1]

Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?

It's 2013 and the end of my life

Freshman year's about to plummet just a little harder

But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night

[Verse 2]

I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your Vespa

It was orange from three-percent peroxide, thanks to you

I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra's

I hated you and I hoped to God that you knew

[Pre-Chorus]

Now there's drama (Drama), found a club for that

Where I met ya (Met ya), had a heart attack

Yadda, yadda

At the end, yeah, we burned

Made a couplе U-turns

You were it 'til you werеn't (Mm)

[Chorus]

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Yeah, livin' under that was hard, but I loved you harder

High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga

I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter

You love-hate your mother, so do I

Could've ended different, then again

We went to high school in Jakarta

[Verse 3]

Got a group assignment, I'll be at Vall's place

You don't text at all and only call when you're off your face

I'm petty and say, "Call me when you're not unstable"

I lie and tell you I'll be gettin' drunk at Rachel's

[Pre-Chorus]

I wasn't, she doesn't even drink

But I couldn't have you sit there and think

That you're better 'cause you're older

Are you better now that we're older?

Back to Chorus

[Bridge]

Natasha's movin' to New York (New York)

Probably sometime in August (Ah)

And I'm spendin' the summer in Singapore (Ah)

I'm so sad, I can't tell you shit anymore

I made friends with Abby this year (This is how I met your mother, oh my god)

We're movin' in in March or so

And although you bring me to tears

I'm glad that we gave it a go

Back to Chorus

(Bangkapos.com/Nur Ramadhaningtyas)