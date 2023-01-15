Obral Harga Hp Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G, Z Fold4, S22 Ultra, S22+,S22,M23, M33 dan M53 di Sini

BANGKAPOS.COM - Samsung menggelar Clearance Sale alias obral dengan penawaran terbatas. Sejumlah handphone ditawarkan potongan harga hingga Rp 4 juta.

Demikian promo yang digelar Samsung Indonesia baru-baru ini.

"Limited Deals, dapatkan potongan harga hingga Rp 4.000.000," tulis Samsung Indonesia di website resmi mereka.

Promo ini digelar sejak 13 Januari dan akan berakhir pada 13 Januari 2023.

Pada program promo ini, sejumlah hp ditawarkan dengan harga lebih murah dari pasaran.

Berikut harga hp promo Samsung Indonesia.

* Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G 256GB Bespoke Edition

Cashback up to Rp 1.250.000

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE250K" Free Gifts*

Rp 15.499.000 menjadi Rp 13.999.000

*Free SC+ 6 Months via SGI

*Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months* & OneDrive for 6 Months

*Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB

Cashback up to

Rp 2.000.000

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE400K" Free Gifts*

Rp 26.999.000 menjadi Rp 24.599.000

*Free SC+ 6 Months via SGI

*Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months* & OneDrive for 6 Months

* Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 12GB/256GB

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE300K"

Rp 18.999.000 menjadi Rp 18.699.000

* Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 8GB/256 GB

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE250K"

Rp 15.999.000 menjadi Rp 15.749.000

* Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 8GB/256 GB

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE200K"

Rp 12.999.000 menjadi Rp 12.799.000

* Samsung Galaxy M23 5G 6GB/128GB

Get Instant Discount Rp 200.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE100K", Free Gifts*

Rp 3.699.000 menjadi Rp 3.399.000

*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify 3 Months

*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Samsung Galaxy M33 8/128GB

Get Instant Discount Rp 500.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE100K", Free Gifts*

Rp 4.199.000 menjadi Rp 3.599.000

*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify Premium 3 Months

*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 8GB/256GB

Get Instant Discount Rp 500.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE200K", Free Gifts*

Rp 6.299.000 menjadi Rp 5.599.000

*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify 3 Months

*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

(*)