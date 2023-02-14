Breaking News:

Harga HP Samsung Terbaru 2023, Galaxy S23 Plus, Diskon Hingga Rp 2 Juta, Ini Spesifikasinya

Harga HP Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus diskon dan lebih hemat Rp 2 juta khusus untuk memori 512 GB, berikut ini spesifikasinya

Penulis: Hendra CC | Editor: Hendra
Harga HP Samsung Terbaru 2023, Galaxy S23 Plus, Diskon Hingga Rp 2 Juta, Ini Spesifikasinya
Samsung
HP Samsung terbaru 2023, Galaxy S23 Plus 

BANGKAPOS.COM, - Harga HP Samsung terbaru 2023 khusus untuk Galaxy S23 plus memberikan harga spesial.

Harga pasaran HP Samsung terbaru 2023 ini dibanderol hingga mencapai Rp 18 juta per unit.

Harga HP Samsung Galaxy S23 plus ini tentunya tergantung dengan kapasitas memorinya.

Saat ini untuk Galaxy S23 plus tersedia 2 pilihan memori yakni 256 GB dan 512 GB.

Meskipun masih pre order, untuk yang kapasitas memori 512 GB, Samsung sampai memberikan harga promosi.

Sebelum mengetahui harga spesial Galaxy S23 Plus baiknya ketahui dulu spesifikasinya.

Body: 157.8x76.2x7.6mm, 195g; Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame; IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised).

Display: 6.60" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1080x2340px resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 390ppi; Always-on display.

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm): Octa-core (1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510); Adreno 740.

Memory: 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM; UFS 4.0.

OS/Software: Android 13, One UI 5.1.

Rear camera: Wide (main): 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56", 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS; Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1/3.94", 1.0µm, PDAF, 3x optical zoom; Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚, 1/2.55" 1.4µm, Super Steady video.

Front camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF.

Video capture: Rear camera: 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS; Front camera: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps.

Battery: 4700mAh; 45W wired, PD3.0, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless.

Misc: Fingerprint reader (under display, ultrasonic); NFC; stereo speakers; Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified).

Di laman Samsung Indonesia, harga Hp ini dibanderol Rp 15.999.000. (*)

