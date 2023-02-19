Liga Inggris
Prediksi Skor Man Utd vs Leicester di Liga inggris, Head to Head dan Link Live Streaming
BANGKAPOS.COM -- lanjutan pekan ke-24 Liga Inggris menyajikan laga seru antara Manchester United Vs Leicester City.
Manchester United Vs Leicester City berlangsung di Stadion Old Trafford pukul 21.00 WIB.
Saat ini Manchester United berada di peringkat ketiga dengan 46 poin.
Sementara Leicester City berada di peringkat 14 klasemen dengan 24 poin.
Artikel ini akan membahas mengenai prediksi skor, head to head, susunan pemain dan link live streaming Manchester United Vs Leicester City.
Head to Head Manchester United Vs Leicester City
Lima pertemuan terakhir Leicester City lebih dominan.
Leicester City menag tiga kali, kalah sekali da satu kali imbang.
Berbanding terbalik dengan Manchester United yang justru kalah dari Leicester tiga kali.
Berikut head to head Manchester United Vs Leicester City lima pertemuan terakhir.
2/09/22 Leicester City FC 0 - 1 Manchester United
2/04/22 Manchester United FC 1 - 1 Leicester City
16/10/21 Leicester City FC 4 - 2 Manchester United
12/05/21 Manchester United FC 1 - 2 Leicester City
22/03/21 FAC Leicester City FC 3 - 1 Manchester United FC