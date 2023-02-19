Breaking News:

Liga Inggris

Prediksi Skor Man Utd vs Leicester di Liga inggris, Head to Head dan Link Live Streaming

Prediksi skor Man Utd vs Leicester di Liga inggris, head to head dan link live streaming. Setan Merah diprediksi menang.

Penulis: Widodo | Editor: Widodo
Prediksi Skor Man Utd vs Leicester di Liga inggris, Head to Head dan Link Live Streaming
Twitter/Menchester United
Pemain Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes bersama dengan Antony dan Casemiro merayakan gol saat menghadapi Manchester City di Old Trafford. Prediksi skor Man Utd vs Leicester di Liga inggris, head to head dan link live streaming. 

BANGKAPOS.COM -- lanjutan pekan ke-24 Liga Inggris menyajikan laga seru antara Manchester United Vs Leicester City.

Manchester United Vs Leicester City berlangsung di Stadion Old Trafford  pukul 21.00 WIB.

Saat ini Manchester United berada di peringkat ketiga dengan 46 poin.

Sementara Leicester City berada di peringkat 14 klasemen dengan 24 poin.

Artikel ini akan membahas mengenai prediksi skor, head to head, susunan pemain dan link live streaming Manchester United Vs Leicester City.

Head to Head Manchester United Vs Leicester City

Lima pertemuan terakhir Leicester City lebih dominan.

Leicester City menag tiga kali, kalah sekali da satu kali imbang.

Berbanding terbalik dengan Manchester United yang justru kalah dari Leicester tiga kali.

Berikut head to head Manchester United Vs Leicester City lima pertemuan terakhir.

2/09/22 Leicester City FC 0 - 1 Manchester United

2/04/22 Manchester United FC 1 - 1 Leicester City

16/10/21 Leicester City FC 4 - 2 Manchester United

12/05/21 Manchester United FC 1 - 2 Leicester City

22/03/21 FAC Leicester City FC 3 - 1 Manchester United FC

Berita tim dan prediksi susunan pemain Manchester United Vs Leicester City

    Klub
    D
    M
    S
    K
    GM
    GK
    -/+
    P
    1
    PSM Makasar
    24
    14
    8
    2
    45
    8
    26
    50
    2
    Persija Jakarta
    24
    14
    5
    5
    34
    11
    14
    47
    3
    Persib
    23
    14
    4
    5
    39
    25
    9
    46
    4
    Madura United
    25
    12
    5
    8
    32
    14
    7
    41
    5
    Borneo
    24
    11
    7
    6
    42
    18
    16
    40
    Lihat selengkapnya

