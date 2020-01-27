Harga HP OPPO Second dan Baru Januari 2020, Oppo Reno2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Jet Black

Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Bekas/Second Januari 2020, Oppo F11, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5s, Oppo A5 2020

Harga HP OPPO Second dan Baru Januari 2020, Oppo Reno2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Jet Black
infokomputer.grid.id
Oppo akan Luncurkan Ponsel Murah Oppo A9 2020 dengan Empat Kamera 

Harga HP OPPO Second dan Baru Januari 2020, Oppo Reno2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Jet Black

BANGKAPOS.COM - Harga HP Oppo pada Januari 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan.

Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya.

Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Bekas/Second Januari 2020, Oppo F11, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5s, Oppo A5 2020

Berikut harga dan spesifikasi ponsel Oppo dikutip dari oppo.com dan erafone.com:

Baru

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (8GB/256GB) - Special Design Edition Black Rp. 8.999.000

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (8GB/256GB) - Ocean Green Rp. 8.999.000

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (8GB/256GB) - Jet Black Rp. 8.999.000

Oppo A5s (2GB/32GB) - Red Rp. 1.499.000

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Oppo
smartphone
Editor: Evan
Sumber: bangkapos.com
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Bak Kota Hantu, Begini Penampakan Wuhan China setelah Merebak Virus Corona, Anggap 'Akhir Dunia'
Bak Kota Hantu, Begini Penampakan Wuhan China setelah Merebak Virus Corona, Anggap 'Akhir Dunia'
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan