Harga HP OPPO Second dan Baru Januari 2020, Oppo Reno2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Jet Black
Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Bekas/Second Januari 2020, Oppo F11, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5s, Oppo A5 2020
infokomputer.grid.id
Oppo akan Luncurkan Ponsel Murah Oppo A9 2020 dengan Empat Kamera
Harga HP OPPO Second dan Baru Januari 2020, Oppo Reno2. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Jet Black
BANGKAPOS.COM - Harga HP Oppo pada Januari 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan.
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya.
Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Bekas/Second Januari 2020, Oppo F11, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A5s, Oppo A5 2020
Berikut harga dan spesifikasi ponsel Oppo dikutip dari oppo.com dan erafone.com:
Baru
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (8GB/256GB) - Special Design Edition Black Rp. 8.999.000
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (8GB/256GB) - Ocean Green Rp. 8.999.000
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom (8GB/256GB) - Jet Black Rp. 8.999.000
Oppo A5s (2GB/32GB) - Red Rp. 1.499.000
Tags
Oppo
smartphone
Editor: Evan
Sumber: bangkapos.com