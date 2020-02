Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cant Take My Eyes Off You Joseph Vincent

BANGKAPOS.COM - Berikut Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cant Take My Eyes Off You Joseph Vincent

[Intro]

C



[Verse 1]

C

You're just too good to be true

Cmaj7

Can't take my eyes off you

C7

You feel like Heaven to touch

F

I wanna hold you so much

Fm7

At long last love has arrived

C

And I thank God I'm alive

Dm7

You're just too good to be true

G7 C

Can't take my eyes off you



[Verse 2]