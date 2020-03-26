BANGKAPOS.COM - Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Memories, Kunci Mudah dari G

[Intro Chorus]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything we've been through

//

G D

Toast to ones here today

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D N.C.

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 1]

G D Em Bm

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

C G C D

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

G D Em Bm

Now my heart feel like December, when somebody say your name

C G C D

'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, ayy

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G D Em Bm

Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

C G C D

But everything gon' be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Chorus 1]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D

Of everything we've been through

G D

Toast to ones here today

Em Bm

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

C G

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

C D G

And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Post-Chorus 1]

D

Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do

Em Bm

Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do

C G

Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo

C D N.C.

Memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 2]

G D Em Bm

There's a time that I remember, when I never felt so lost

C G C D

When I felt all of the hatred, was too powerful to stop (ooh yeah)

G D Em Bm

Now my heart feel like an ember, and it's lighting up the dark

C G C D

I'll carry these torches for ya, and you know I never drop, yeah