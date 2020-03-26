Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Memories, Kunci Mudah dari G

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Memories

Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.

[Intro Chorus]
G                       D
Here's to the ones that we got
Em                    Bm
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
              C                    G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
   C                    D
Of everything we've been through

//

G               D
Toast to ones here today
Em                   Bm
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
             C                   G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
          C                   D                            N.C.
And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 1]
           G                D                  Em                  Bm
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
       C                     G                C                         D
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
       G                     D                          Em                 Bm
Now my heart feel like December, when somebody say your name
C G C D
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, ayy

[Pre-Chorus 1]
G     D                                Em                    Bm
Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
C            G                                C                     D
But everything gon' be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Chorus 1]
G                     D
Here's to the ones that we got
Em                        Bm
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
             C                      G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
  C                        D
Of everything we've been through

G                 D
Toast to ones here today
Em                  Bm
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
        C                       G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
         C                   D                                  G
And the memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Post-Chorus 1]
    D
Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do
Em             Bm
Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do
C           G
Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo
C           D                                     N.C.
Memories bring back memories, bring back you

[Verse 2]
            G           D                         Em             Bm
There's a time that I remember, when I never felt so lost
        C                   G                   C                D
When I felt all of the hatred, was too powerful to stop (ooh yeah)
      G                       D                      Em                  Bm
Now my heart feel like an ember, and it's lighting up the dark
      C                          G                  C                 D
I'll carry these torches for ya, and you know I never drop, yeah

