Kunci Gitar, Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Memories, Kunci Mudah dari G

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Maroon 5 - Memories, Maroon 5 adalah sebuah grup musik beraliran pop rock. Grup band ini dibentuk di California, Amerika Serikat.
[Intro Chorus]
G D
Here's to the ones that we got
Em Bm
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
C G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D
Of everything we've been through
G D
Toast to ones here today
Em Bm
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
C G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D N.C.
And the memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Verse 1]
G D Em Bm
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
C G C D
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
G D Em Bm
Now my heart feel like December, when somebody say your name
C G C D
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, ayy
[Pre-Chorus 1]
G D Em Bm
Everybody hurts sometimes, everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
C G C D
But everything gon' be alright, go and raise a glass and say, ayy
[Chorus 1]
G D
Here's to the ones that we got
Em Bm
Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not
C G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D
Of everything we've been through
G D
Toast to ones here today
Em Bm
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
C G
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
C D G
And the memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Post-Chorus 1]
D
Doo-dooo doo-doo-doo-do
Em Bm
Doo-doo-do dooo doo-doo-dooo-do
C G
Doo-doo-do-dooo doo-doo-dooo
C D N.C.
Memories bring back memories, bring back you
[Verse 2]
G D Em Bm
There's a time that I remember, when I never felt so lost
C G C D
When I felt all of the hatred, was too powerful to stop (ooh yeah)
G D Em Bm
Now my heart feel like an ember, and it's lighting up the dark
C G C D
I'll carry these torches for ya, and you know I never drop, yeah
