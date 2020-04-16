Daftar Harga HP OPPO April 2020, Harga Mulai 1 Jutaan OPPO A3S, F9, F11 Pro, F5 Pro, A83

Harga HP
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya. Harga HP Oppo pada April 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan
BANGKAPOS.COM - Tak terasa sudah masuk bulan April 2020. Bagi kamu yang ingin mengganti ponsel khususnya oppo kami memberi referensi.
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, terlebih dahulu simak harga dan spesifikasinya.
Harga HP Oppo pada April 2020 bervariasi, mulai dari harga mulai 1 jutaan.
Kami mereferensikan harga HP OPPO Maret 2020, Oppo A7, F11, A5 2000, F9, A31, A1k, A9 Hingga Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Berikut harga ponsel Oppo April dikutip dari oppo.com dan bhinneka.com
OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Luminous Black Rp 9.141.120
OPPO Reno2 8GB/256GB - Sunset Pink Rp 9.141.120
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Lake Green Rp 5.199.000
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Nebula Green Rp 5.159.000
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Mystery Black Rp 2.899.000
OPPO Reno2 F 8GB/128GB - Sky White Rp 5.359.200
OPPO A31 4GB/128GB - Fantasy White Rp 2.899.000
OPPO A1k 2GB/32GB - Red Rp 1.899.000
OPPO A1k 2GB/32GB - Black Rp 1.899.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Space Purple Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Marine Green Rp 3.999.000
OPPO A9 2020 8GB/128GB - Vanilla Mint Rp 3.911.040
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Dazzling White Rp 2.599.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 4GB/128GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.999.000
OPPO A5 (2020) 3GB/64GB - Mirror Black Rp 2.599.000
OPPO A7 4GB/64GB - Glaze Blue Rp 2.499.000
Terlaris
- OPPO A3S 3GB/32GB - Red Rp 2.699.000
- OPPO F9 4GB/64GB - Red Rp 3.699.000
- OPPO A3S 2GB/16GB - Red Rp 1.799.000
- OPPO F7 Black Rp 3.499.000
- OPPO A3S 3GB/32GB - Purple Rp 2.499.000
- OPPO F7 Pro Black Rp 5.199.000
- OPPO A71 (2018) 2GB/16GB - Blue Rp 1.899.000
- OPPO F11 Pro 6GB/64GB - Aurora Green Rp 4.999.000
- OPPO F5 Pro Red Rp 3.999.000
- OPPO A83 2GB Gold Rp 1.999.000
Oppo
smartphone
