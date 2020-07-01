Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D

Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D, Mudah Banget Dibawakan

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D
Youtube
Kunci Gitar 

BANGKAPSO.COM - Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D

[Intro] D  A/C# G  G

[Verse]
       D                          A/C#
Going back to the corner where I first saw you
      G                           
Gonna camp in my sleeping bag, I'm not gonna move
     D                          A/C#
Got some words on cardboard, got your picture in my hand
      G                             
Saying if you see this girl can you tell her where I am

      D                             A/C#
Some try to hand me money, they don't understand
         G                     
I'm not broke I'm just a broken hearted man
           D                       A/C#  
I know it makes no sense, but what else can I do
     G
How can I move on when I've been in love with you

[Chorus]
          D                                 A
'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me
         Em                                   G
And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be
          D                                  A
Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet
       Em                                  G
And you'd see me waiting for you on the corner of the street
   D           A
So I'm not moving
   Em          G
I'm not moving

[Musik] D  A/C# G  G

[Verse]
     D                    A/C#
Policeman says soon you can't stay here
       G
I said there's someone I'm waiting for if it's a day, a month, a year
       D                     A/C#
Gotta stand my ground even if it rains or snows
         G
If she changes her mind this is the first place she will go

[Chorus]
          D                                 A
'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me
         Em                                   G
And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be
          D                                  A
Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet
       Em                                  G
And you'd see me waiting for you on the corner of the street
   D           A
So I'm not moving
   Em          G
I'm not moving
    D       A
I'm not moving
    Em         G
I'm not moving

[Bridge]
   Bm                G
People talk about the guy
    A                Em
Who's waiting on a girl, oh whoa
    Bm                 G
There are no holes in his shoes
    A                Em
But a big hole in his world

    G                              A
Maybe I'll get famous as the man who can't be moved
      G                               A
And maybe you won't mean to but you'll see me on the news
     G                       A
And you'll come running to the corner
      Em
'Cause you'll know it's just for you

I'm the man who can't be moved

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
Chord
Kunci Gitar
Berita Populer
Penulis: Evan S (gio)
Editor: Evan
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Cerita Polisi Tolak Laporan Anak Ingin Penjarakan Ibu: Saya Lepas Jabatan Saya Bos, Jangan Durhaka
Cerita Polisi Tolak Laporan Anak Ingin Penjarakan Ibu: Saya Lepas Jabatan Saya Bos, Jangan Durhaka
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan