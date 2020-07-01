Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D
Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D, Mudah Banget Dibawakan
BANGKAPSO.COM - Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D
[Intro] D A/C# G G
[Verse]
D A/C#
Going back to the corner where I first saw you
G
Gonna camp in my sleeping bag, I'm not gonna move
D A/C#
Got some words on cardboard, got your picture in my hand
G
Saying if you see this girl can you tell her where I am
D A/C#
Some try to hand me money, they don't understand
G
I'm not broke I'm just a broken hearted man
D A/C#
I know it makes no sense, but what else can I do
G
How can I move on when I've been in love with you
[Chorus]
D A
'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me
Em G
And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be
D A
Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet
Em G
And you'd see me waiting for you on the corner of the street
D A
So I'm not moving
Em G
I'm not moving
[Musik] D A/C# G G
[Verse]
D A/C#
Policeman says soon you can't stay here
G
I said there's someone I'm waiting for if it's a day, a month, a year
D A/C#
Gotta stand my ground even if it rains or snows
G
If she changes her mind this is the first place she will go
[Chorus]
D A
'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me
Em G
And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be
D A
Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet
Em G
And you'd see me waiting for you on the corner of the street
D A
So I'm not moving
Em G
I'm not moving
D A
I'm not moving
Em G
I'm not moving
[Bridge]
Bm G
People talk about the guy
A Em
Who's waiting on a girl, oh whoa
Bm G
There are no holes in his shoes
A Em
But a big hole in his world
G A
Maybe I'll get famous as the man who can't be moved
G A
And maybe you won't mean to but you'll see me on the news
G A
And you'll come running to the corner
Em
'Cause you'll know it's just for you
I'm the man who can't be moved
Chord
Kunci Gitar
|Daud Kei Ungkap Fakta Lain Perseteruan John Kei dan Nus Kei, Singgung soal Sumpah Orang Tua
|Mulai Hari Ini 1 Juli 2020 Iuran BPJS Naik, Kelas BPJS Akan Dihapuskan Jadi 1 Kelas Standart
|Ekspor Timah Dibuka Lagi, Didit: Kalau Tidak Diekspor Siapa yang Beli Timah Rakyat
|Kabar Terkini Aleesya Setelah Ayahnya Engku Emran Cerai dari Artis Laudya Cynthia Bella
|Mengaku Intel Polisi Pria Ini Perdayai dan Cabuli Siswi SMP hingga Berbuat Dosa Berkali-kali