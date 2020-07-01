BANGKAPSO.COM - Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu The Man Who Can’t Be Moved - The Script, Main dari D

[Intro] D A/C# G G

[Verse]

D A/C#

Going back to the corner where I first saw you

G

Gonna camp in my sleeping bag, I'm not gonna move

D A/C#

Got some words on cardboard, got your picture in my hand

G

Saying if you see this girl can you tell her where I am

D A/C#

Some try to hand me money, they don't understand

G

I'm not broke I'm just a broken hearted man

D A/C#

I know it makes no sense, but what else can I do

G

How can I move on when I've been in love with you

[Chorus]

D A

'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me

Em G

And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be

D A

Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet

Em G

And you'd see me waiting for you on the corner of the street

D A

So I'm not moving

Em G

I'm not moving

[Musik] D A/C# G G

[Verse]

D A/C#

Policeman says soon you can't stay here

G

I said there's someone I'm waiting for if it's a day, a month, a year

D A/C#

Gotta stand my ground even if it rains or snows

G

If she changes her mind this is the first place she will go



[Chorus]

D A

'Cause if one day you wake up and find that you're missing me

Em G

And your heart starts to wonder where on this earth I could be

D A

Thinking maybe you'll come back here to the place that we'd meet

Em G

And you'd see me waiting for you on the corner of the street

D A

So I'm not moving

Em G

I'm not moving

D A

I'm not moving

Em G

I'm not moving

[Bridge]

Bm G

People talk about the guy

A Em

Who's waiting on a girl, oh whoa

Bm G

There are no holes in his shoes

A Em

But a big hole in his world

G A

Maybe I'll get famous as the man who can't be moved

G A

And maybe you won't mean to but you'll see me on the news

G A

And you'll come running to the corner

Em

'Cause you'll know it's just for you

I'm the man who can't be moved