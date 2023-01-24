Samsung Indonesia Cuci Gudang Hingga 31 Januari 2023, Ini Daftar Harga Hp yang Lagi Promo

BANGKAPOS.COM - Dapatkan promo cuci gudang Samsung Indonesia hingga Rp4 Juta untuk pembelian produk Samsung Galaxy. Buruan beli, promo ini tersisa 6 hari lagi.

Samsung menggelar Clearance Sale Limited Deals yang berlangsung periode 13-31 Januari 2023.

Dalam transaksi tersebut, Samsung Indonesia memberikan potongan harga hingga Rp 4.000.000,

Berikut daftar Hp promo cuci gudang Samsung Indonesia.

* Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G 256GB

Cashback up to Rp 1.250.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE250K" Free Gifts*

Rp 13.999.000

*Free SC+ 6 Months via SGI

*Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months* & OneDrive for 6 Months

* Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB

Cashback up to Rp 2.000.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE400K", Free Gifts*

Rp 24.599.000

*Free SC+ 6 Months via SGI

*Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months* & OneDrive for 6 Months

* Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 12GB/256GB

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE300K"

Rp 18.699.000

* Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 8GB/256 GB

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE250K"

Rp 15.749.000

* Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 8GB/256 GB

Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE200K"

Rp 12.799.000

* Samsung Galaxy M23 5G 6GB/128GB

Get Instant Discount Rp 200.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE100K", Free Gifts*

Rp 3.399.000

*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify 3 Months

*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Samsung Galaxy M33 8/128GB

Get Instant Discount Rp 500.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE100K", Free Gifts*

Rp 3.599.000

*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify Premium 3 Months

*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 8GB/256GB

Get Instant Discount Rp 500.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE200K", Free Gifts*

Rp 5.599.000

*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify 3 Months

*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G 12GB/256GB

Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 4.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*

Rp 15.999.000

*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G 8GB/256GB

Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 3.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*

Rp 13.999.000

*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G 8GB/128GB

Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 2.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*

Rp 10.999.000

*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-fi

Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 2.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*

Rp 7.899.000

*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Get Instant discount Rp 1.000.000, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*

Rp 8.499.000

*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Get Instant Discount Rp 100.000, Free Youtube Premium for 2 Months*

Rp 2.399.000

*redeem via SGI

