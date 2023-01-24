Breaking News:

Samsung Indonesia Cuci Gudang Hingga 31 Januari 2023, Ini Daftar Harga Hp yang Lagi Promo

Dapatkan promo cuci gudang Samsung Indonesia hingga Rp4 Juta untuk pembelian produk Samsung Galaxy. Buruan beli, promo ini tersisa 6 hari lagi.

Penulis: Teddy Malaka CC | Editor: Teddy Malaka
BANGKAPOS.COM - Dapatkan promo cuci gudang Samsung Indonesia hingga Rp4 Juta untuk pembelian produk Samsung Galaxy. Buruan beli, promo ini tersisa 6 hari lagi.

Samsung menggelar Clearance Sale Limited Deals yang berlangsung periode 13-31 Januari 2023.

Dalam transaksi tersebut, Samsung Indonesia memberikan potongan harga hingga Rp 4.000.000,

Berikut daftar Hp promo cuci gudang Samsung Indonesia.

* Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G 256GB
Cashback up to Rp 1.250.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE250K" Free Gifts*
Rp 13.999.000
*Free SC+ 6 Months via SGI
*Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months* & OneDrive for 6 Months

* Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB
Cashback up to Rp 2.000.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE400K", Free Gifts*
Rp 24.599.000
*Free SC+ 6 Months via SGI
*Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months* & OneDrive for 6 Months

* Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 12GB/256GB
Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE300K"
Rp 18.699.000

* Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 8GB/256 GB
Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE250K"
Rp 15.749.000

* Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 8GB/256 GB
Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE200K"
Rp 12.799.000

* Samsung Galaxy M23 5G 6GB/128GB
Get Instant Discount Rp 200.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE100K", Free Gifts*
Rp 3.399.000
*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify 3 Months
*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Samsung Galaxy M33 8/128GB
Get Instant Discount Rp 500.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE100K", Free Gifts*
Rp 3.599.000
*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify Premium 3 Months
*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 8GB/256GB
Get Instant Discount Rp 500.000, Voucher Cashback "CLEARANCE200K", Free Gifts*
Rp 5.599.000
*Free SC+ 1 Year via SGI, Youtube Premium 2 Months & Spotify 3 Months
*Free Travel Adapter 25W (Non Cable)

* Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G 12GB/256GB
Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 4.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*
Rp 15.999.000
*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G 8GB/256GB
Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 3.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*
Rp 13.999.000
*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G 8GB/128GB
Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 2.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*
Rp 10.999.000
*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-fi
Get Trade-in Cashback Rp 2.000.000, Free Keyboard Cover*, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*
Rp 7.899.000
*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Get Instant discount Rp 1.000.000, Free Youtube Premium for 4 Months*
Rp 8.499.000
*redeem via SGI

* Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Get Instant Discount Rp 100.000, Free Youtube Premium for 2 Months*
Rp 2.399.000
*redeem via SGI

